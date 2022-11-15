WESCAP Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYX stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.73. The company had a trading volume of 55,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,213. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.53. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $118.99.

