WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.23. 3,108,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.24.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.