West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $242.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.46. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $475.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

