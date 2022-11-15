Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on December 2nd

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $10.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $54.86 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.19). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.71.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.2% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.