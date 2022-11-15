Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

GDO stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,122. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDO. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $404,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

