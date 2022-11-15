Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance
GDO stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,122. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
