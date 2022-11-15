Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance
HYI stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 51,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,545. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $15.93.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
