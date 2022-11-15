Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Up 56.5% in October

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGI. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IGI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.03. 34,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,890. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

