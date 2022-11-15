Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Stock Price Down 1.3%

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 24,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Western Investment Company of Canada Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$11.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.93, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.37.

Get Western Investment Company of Canada alerts:

Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.54 million during the quarter.

About Western Investment Company of Canada

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Investment Company of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Investment Company of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.