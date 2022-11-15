Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WES. Barclays raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 78,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 74,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

