Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $28,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Down 2.9 %

Humana Dividend Announcement

HUM traded down $15.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $514.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,294. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $510.58 and its 200-day moving average is $480.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.00.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

