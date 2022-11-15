Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 125,606 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 71,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 28,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.08. 445,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,758,918. The company has a market cap of $185.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

