Westpac Banking Corp Sells 261,304 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,548,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 261,304 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $23,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 164,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,054,230. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

