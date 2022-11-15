Westpac Banking Corp Trims Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,528 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.33.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $205.50. The stock had a trading volume of 36,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,678. The stock has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.