WH Smith (LON:SMWH) PT Lowered to GBX 1,975 at Barclays

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,180 ($25.62) to GBX 1,975 ($23.21) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 1,840 ($21.62) to GBX 1,390 ($16.33) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,927.50 ($22.65).

WH Smith stock opened at GBX 1,416 ($16.64) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,284.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,399.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.03. WH Smith has a one year low of GBX 1,110 ($13.04) and a one year high of GBX 1,730 ($20.33).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a GBX 9.10 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

In other news, insider Annette Court bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,393 ($16.37) per share, with a total value of £41,790 ($49,106.93).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

