WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Short Interest Down 24.6% in October

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the October 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at WideOpenWest

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 330,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WideOpenWest news, insider Don Schena sold 5,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $91,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,027,915.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 330,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $591,900 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Stock Down 3.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

WideOpenWest stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 517,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.85. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WOW. B. Riley lowered their target price on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on WideOpenWest from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on WideOpenWest from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

