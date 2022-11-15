WildBrain (TSE:WILD) PT Lowered to C$3.00

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark reduced their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$3.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

WildBrain Stock Performance

Shares of WILD stock opened at C$2.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.44. The stock has a market cap of C$399.88 million and a PE ratio of 23.10. WildBrain has a 1 year low of C$1.84 and a 1 year high of C$4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

