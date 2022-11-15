Wincanton plc Declares Dividend of GBX 4.40 (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wincanton Stock Performance

Shares of WIN stock opened at GBX 368.48 ($4.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Wincanton has a 1 year low of GBX 270.50 ($3.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 426.50 ($5.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £458.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 944.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 327.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 357.52.

Get Wincanton alerts:

About Wincanton

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.