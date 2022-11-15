Wincanton plc Declares Dividend of GBX 4.40 (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Wincanton Stock Performance
Shares of WIN stock opened at GBX 368.48 ($4.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Wincanton has a 1 year low of GBX 270.50 ($3.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 426.50 ($5.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £458.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 944.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 327.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 357.52.
About Wincanton
