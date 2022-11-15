Wissam Francis Acquires 16,900 Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Stock

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Wissam Francis bought 16,900 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,448.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$306,344.
Tricon Residential Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of TCN traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 572,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.15. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.88 and a 1-year high of C$21.58.
Tricon Residential Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.04%.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
