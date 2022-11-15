Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $15.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wolverine World Wide traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 92925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

WWW has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 131.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

