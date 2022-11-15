Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Buys New Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,485 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,657,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $322,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581,901 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $299,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353,074 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,548 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on FCX shares. TheStreet lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.16. The stock had a trading volume of 652,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,033,460. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.95.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

