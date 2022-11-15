Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.6% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 10,232.5% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,043,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 3,013,662 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,917,764. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $301.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

