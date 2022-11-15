Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Invests $1.02 Million in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 852.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.86. The company had a trading volume of 191,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,557. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

