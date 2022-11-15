Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 875 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 844,918 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,747,000 after buying an additional 794,359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,993,000 after purchasing an additional 787,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,169,000 after purchasing an additional 716,957 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.93 on Tuesday, hitting $289.37. 4,147,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,834,272. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.55. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

