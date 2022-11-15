Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after purchasing an additional 67,249 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.28.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $99.29. The stock had a trading volume of 357,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,159,771. The stock has a market cap of $251.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $103.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

