Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 241.4% in the first quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 33.2% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Down 2.3 %

WDAY stock opened at $153.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of -196.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $34,988.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at $21,321,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.