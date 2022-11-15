World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) is Lindsell Train Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Lindsell Train Ltd cut its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,984,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801,247 shares during the quarter. World Wrestling Entertainment accounts for about 11.0% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd owned about 12.09% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $561,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:WWE traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.26. 9,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,453. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.11. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $79.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.64% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Loop Capital upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $159.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.