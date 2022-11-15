Wrapped BNB Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $190.03 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $190.03 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $279.09 or 0.01647689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,832,137 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

