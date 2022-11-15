Wsfs Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $712,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7,622.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 93.5% during the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.23. 82,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,515. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.63.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

