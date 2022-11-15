Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,618,000. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $87,558,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,584,000 after buying an additional 1,138,670 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after buying an additional 691,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.45.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 3.2 %

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.26. 101,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,023,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,306 shares of company stock valued at $290,310 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

