Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,703,000 after acquiring an additional 223,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 182,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,337,000 after purchasing an additional 190,487 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,093,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 922,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,892,000 after purchasing an additional 30,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN traded up $2.71 on Tuesday, reaching $150.23. 10,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,147. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.45. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $175.76.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

