Wsfs Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.05. 52,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,773. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.01.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

