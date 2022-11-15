Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 1,891 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 930.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,198,000 after buying an additional 736,720 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 514,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,412,000 after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.64. 65,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.52. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

