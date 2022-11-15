Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 420 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,115,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,284,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,114,812,000 after purchasing an additional 264,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.42. 317,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,335,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $177.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Cowen dropped their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC decreased their price target on NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.