Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.48. The stock had a trading volume of 110,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,095. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

