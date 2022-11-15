Wsfs Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 3.4% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.37. 221,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,595. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.85 and a 200 day moving average of $140.14. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.