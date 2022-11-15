XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) CEO Theodore J. Brombach Buys 3,050 Shares

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) CEO Theodore J. Brombach purchased 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $20,343.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,383.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE XFLT traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.43. 2,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,682. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $9.72.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 26.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

