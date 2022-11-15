XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) Short Interest Down 32.5% in October

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the October 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 917,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XL Fleet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,481,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 352,599 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 555,805 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 231,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 94,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

XL Fleet Stock Performance

XL stock remained flat at $1.14 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,993. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a market cap of $161.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.89. XL Fleet has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $6.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About XL Fleet

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on XL Fleet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

