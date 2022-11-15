Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the October 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westerly Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xperi by 184.4% in the third quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 455,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 260.1% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 39,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 28,191 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 118.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 371,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 201,465 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 13.3% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,853,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,486,000 after purchasing an additional 453,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 1.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Xperi Stock Down 3.0 %

About Xperi

Shares of XPER stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. Xperi has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Further Reading

