XRUN Trading Up 0.6% This Week (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One XRUN token can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00002140 BTC on major exchanges. XRUN has a total market cap of $353.03 million and $859,638.66 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.00585050 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,174.86 or 0.30474292 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000086 BTC.

XRUN Profile

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

