Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.74 Million in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 171,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.54% of Brookline Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $436,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,048,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 33.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 411.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 466,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 375,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 1,816.1% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 278,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 264,185 shares in the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BCAC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,682. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.79. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $27.74.

About Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the life sciences sector.

