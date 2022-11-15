Yakira Capital Management Inc. Makes New $4.84 Million Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,500 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 62.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,863 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 165.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,470 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.9% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,141 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $116.35. The company had a trading volume of 76,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,062. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $136.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

