Yakira Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $233.16. 18,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $244.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.45 and a 200-day moving average of $207.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WTW. TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.00.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $457,946.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,273 shares of company stock worth $7,488,509 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

