Yakira Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,046 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 313.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Rogers worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers by 274.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the first quarter worth $82,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 15.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers

In other news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total transaction of $400,222.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ROG traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.70. 15,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.62. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $99.80 and a 52-week high of $274.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.44 and its 200-day moving average is $247.07.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

