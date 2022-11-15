Yakira Capital Management Inc. Purchases 31,861 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 138.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,861 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 160.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $81,114,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $3,369,000.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $43.11. The stock had a trading volume of 22,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,879. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average of $45.66. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

