Yakira Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,748 Shares of American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,748 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Acquisition Opportunity were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the second quarter worth $113,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the first quarter worth $881,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the first quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. 1,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,642. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

