Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Bally’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,739. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on BALY shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

