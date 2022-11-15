YES WORLD Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. YES WORLD has a total market capitalization of $11.44 million and $262,523.08 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One YES WORLD token can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About YES WORLD

YES WORLD was first traded on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 845,168,730 tokens. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YES WORLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YES WORLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

