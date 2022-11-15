YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.06.

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of YETI to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of YETI to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YETI

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in YETI by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in YETI by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YETI

Shares of YETI stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. YETI has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $107.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.46.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

