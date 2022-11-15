yOUcash (YOUC) Price Reaches $0.51 on Top Exchanges

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. yOUcash has a market cap of $4.40 billion and $885,141.78 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00003007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.25 or 0.00594765 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,222.08 or 0.30980360 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash launched on July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

yOUcash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

