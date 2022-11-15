Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Buys 1,975 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 765.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3,829.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.74. The stock had a trading volume of 159,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,081,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average of $61.39. The company has a market cap of $262.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

